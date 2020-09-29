Fmr LLC Sells 3,593,642 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,306,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,593,642 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.68% of Walmart worth $2,312,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $318,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $388.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

