Fmr LLC Sells 299,435 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,432,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299,435 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.99% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,874,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $164.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day moving average is $164.71. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.