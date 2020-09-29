Fmr LLC Has $2.41 Billion Stake in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 9.51% of Moderna worth $2,409,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. Moderna Inc has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $566,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,715,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,561,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,664 shares of company stock valued at $54,024,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

