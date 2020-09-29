Fmr LLC Has $1.93 Billion Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.79% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $1,934,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

