Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,016,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,539,871 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.11% of Walt Disney worth $2,231,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 254,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

NYSE DIS opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

