Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,368 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Franco Nevada worth $2,000,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 335.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 30.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,695,000 after buying an additional 215,345 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

NYSE:FNV opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.89, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

