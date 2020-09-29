Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,721,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,346,742 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.62% of Amphenol worth $2,464,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 195.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 171.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

Shares of APH stock opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $2,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

