Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,425,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,029,505 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,903,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

INTU opened at $325.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

