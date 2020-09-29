Fmr LLC Has $3.06 Billion Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.96% of Humana worth $3,056,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $431.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.09 and its 200 day moving average is $376.64.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

