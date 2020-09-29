Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,087,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $162.59 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.