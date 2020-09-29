Fmr LLC Has $3.13 Billion Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,822,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163,017,543 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.23% of General Electric worth $3,126,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 161,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 120,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,779.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 186,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 180,007 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 349.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 97,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 75,756 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

