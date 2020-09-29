Fmr LLC Has $3.20 Billion Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,567,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407,320 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.69% of Exxon Mobil worth $3,200,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

