Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,140,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,919,806 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.95% of Comcast worth $3,474,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the second quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.1% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 16,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 661,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,173,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,733,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

