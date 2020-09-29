Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 796,269 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $3,556,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 784.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $684.82.

Shares of ISRG opened at $693.16 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.