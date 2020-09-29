Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.74% of Costco Wholesale worth $3,662,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after buying an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $349.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67. The firm has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

