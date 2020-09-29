JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,648,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,749,531 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.37% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $3,917,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.39.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

