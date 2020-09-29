Fmr LLC Sells 552,358 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,094,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 552,358 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.92% of Amgen worth $4,031,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.50. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.69.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

