Fmr LLC Has $4.08 Billion Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cigna worth $4,078,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cigna by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $978,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,501,000 after acquiring an additional 401,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

