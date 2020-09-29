Bank of Montreal Can Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1,068.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.85. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

