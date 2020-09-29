360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 360 Finance were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the second quarter valued at $23,387,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 129.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 171.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 151,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in 360 Finance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. 360 Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $472.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

QFIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on 360 Finance in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

