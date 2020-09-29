2,870 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.