2,870 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

