Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 206,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.