2,832 Shares in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 122,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $3,958,806.96. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $65,959.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 820,912 shares of company stock worth $26,600,014. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

