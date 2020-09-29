Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

