Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 143.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATM shares. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of CATM opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $901.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

