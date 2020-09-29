Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 7,558.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,513,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 492,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $12,006,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 259,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.