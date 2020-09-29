Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Orange were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 133.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Orange SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

