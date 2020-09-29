GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GoPro were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GoPro by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in GoPro by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $78,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

GPRO opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. GoPro Inc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. GoPro’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

