Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,017 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other United States Cellular news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Cellular Corp has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

