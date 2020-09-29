Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHI opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.67. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $31.61.

SHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

