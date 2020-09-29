Bank of Montreal Can Has $95,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 399.4% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $50.07.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

