Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $97,000 Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of SWBI opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $867.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

