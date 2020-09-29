Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 439,381 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 130.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,698 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 299.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,170 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.73. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

