Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $16,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,554.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MTEX opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTEX shares. TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Mannatech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.