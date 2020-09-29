Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Senior Officer Rajiv Khanna Purchases 76,790 Shares

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Senior Officer Rajiv Khanna purchased 76,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,822.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,000.
Bewhere stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. Bewhere Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.23.
About Bewhere
