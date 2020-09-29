Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Senior Officer Rajiv Khanna Purchases 76,790 Shares

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) Senior Officer Rajiv Khanna purchased 76,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,822.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,000.

Bewhere stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. Bewhere Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.23.

About Bewhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

