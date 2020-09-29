Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 620,857 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 466,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 881.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 293,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,989,000 after buying an additional 215,688 shares in the last quarter.

ABG opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.71. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

