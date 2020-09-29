Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 10,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,166,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,549,796.22.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,760.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,350.00.

GWM opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.13 million and a PE ratio of -24.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. Galway Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.09.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$1.20 price target on Galway Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.