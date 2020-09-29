Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys 5,800 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,025.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 25th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 21,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,998.00.
  • On Thursday, September 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 30,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00.

Shares of TOT opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.91. The company has a market cap of $105.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.15.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. Analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

