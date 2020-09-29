Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys 5,800 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,025.
Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 25th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 21,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,998.00.
- On Thursday, September 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 30,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00.
Shares of TOT opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.91. The company has a market cap of $105.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.15.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
