Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT) Director Brenda Eprile Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT) Director Brenda Eprile acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.16 per share, with a total value of C$12,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$587,919.60.

Brenda Eprile also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Brenda Eprile acquired 45 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.23 per share, with a total value of C$100.35.

On Friday, August 14th, Brenda Eprile acquired 10,000 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Brenda Eprile acquired 13,000 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$27,950.00.

TSE:WPRT opened at C$2.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.48.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

