Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.74 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of RBC Bearings worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $908,428.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $2,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROLL. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $122.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.20. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.15.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.