Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of LCI Industries worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 72.7% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCII. CL King upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: Balance Sheet

