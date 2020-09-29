Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,480,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,259,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after buying an additional 140,118 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after buying an additional 197,445 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,746,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.