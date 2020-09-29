Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,686 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.04% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63.

