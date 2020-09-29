Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.95% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 69,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter.

ROBT opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $41.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

