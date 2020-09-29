Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.57 Million Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,886,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

