Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.58 Million Stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

