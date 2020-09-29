Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of Gentherm worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $202,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gentherm by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gentherm by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 23.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Gentherm by 49.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on THRM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

