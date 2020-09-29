Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Univar worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Univar by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,860,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,954,000 after buying an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Univar in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Univar in the second quarter valued at about $9,094,000.

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of UNVR opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 861.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

