WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.45% of WSFS Financial worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 48.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.