Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSA stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $750,672.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

